Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Horowitz was head of Americas real estate
* Replaces Sturzenegger who now oversees bad loans
NEW YORK Aug 23 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) promoted investment banker Jeff Horowitz as head of global real estate, gaming & lodging corporate and investment banking on Tuesday, according to an internal memo.
Horowitz, who was head of Americas real estate, replaces Ron Sturzenegger who last week took on a role overseeing Bank of America's $1 trillion problem loan portfolio.
Horowitz had been the global head of Merrill Lynch Real Estate before Bank of America bought the firm, according to the memo obtained by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesman.
He will report to Paul Donofrio, Christian Meissner and Michael Rubinoff, co-heads of Global Corporate and Investment Banking. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.