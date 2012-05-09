* BNY Mellon offers access to certain settlement
negotiations
* Parties still arguing over underlying loan files
* New York judge must approve deal
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 9 Investors that oppose an $8.5
billion settlement with Bank of America Corp over
mortgage bonds can review some of the discussions that led to
the agreement.
"You can have access to any settlement discussions where the
trustee was present," Kathy Patrick, an attorney for investors
who support the deal, told counsel for the opponents of the
settlement at a court hearing on Tuesday.
The proposed settlement would resolve claims lodged by
investors in mortgage bonds issued by Countrywide Financial
Corp. Countrywide was purchased by Bank of America in 2008.
Twenty two institutions, including BlackRock Inc and
MetLife Inc, have agreed to the settlement.
American International Group Inc and other investors
are fighting in court to block the deal, saying the payout is
too low. They are demanding access to records of the settlement
negotiations.
At a court hearing on Tuesday, Patrick, the attorney from
Gibbs & Bruns who helped negotiate the settlement, said the
opponents of the settlement could have access to records of
negotiations between her team and Bank of America at which the
trustee, Bank of New York Mellon, was also present.
Dan Reilly of Reilly Pozner, who represents objectors, said
in an interview after the hearing that the offer was a step
forward. "I think we're making progress in getting more light
shone on this agreement," he said.
BNY Mellon has said that settlement negotiations are not
relevant. However, at Tuesday's hearing, Matthew Ingber of Mayer
Brown, who represents BNY Mellon, said communications between
BNY Mellon and Bank of America also would be produced.
Communications between Patrick, of Gibbs & Bruns, and Bank
of New York Mellon or Patrick and Bank of America alone will not
be produced by the investor group or trustee.
The objectors also have been seeking access to thousands of
loan files underlying the bonds. But New York state Supreme
Court Justice Barbara Kapnick, who must decide whether to
approve the settlement, suggested starting with a review of
somewhere between 150 and 500 loan files.
"If you looked at all these loan files, that would take
many, many years and this whole settlement would fall apart,"
Kapnick said.
BNY Mellon has said it decided the settlement was in the
best interest of the trusts. It said it believes the judge's
approval should be based on whether the trustee's decision was
within its reasonable discretion.
The case is In the application of the Bank of New York
Mellon, New York state Supreme Court, No. 651786/2011.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)