Oct 20 U.S. housing regulators are looking to
fine Bank of America more than $6 billion for its role
in misleading mortgage agencies during the housing boom,
compared with the $4 billion to be paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the Financial Times reported on its website, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The FT said the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA),
pursuing claims on behalf of finance agencies Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac that back about half the existing U.S. home loans,
are seeking the penalty. ()
FHFA and Bank of America (BofA) could not be reached for
comment outside of regular business hours.
Countrywide Financial Corp, the mortgage lender acquired by
BofA in July 2008, has cost the bank more than $40 billion in
litigation expenses and other charges linked to its bad subprime
mortgages. The bank set aside an additional $300 million for
mortgage litigation in the latest quarter.
JPMorgan reached a tentative $4 billion deal with the FHFA
on Friday to settle claims that the bank misled
government-sponsored mortgage agencies about the quality of
mortgages it sold them, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
JPMorgan also reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the
U.S. Justice Department and other government agencies to settle
investigations into bad mortgage loans the bank sold to
investors before the financial crisis, a source familiar with
the talks told Reuters on Saturday.