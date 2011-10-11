by Christian Murray

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) has appointed Dan Cummings as its head of international wealth management and head of global equity sales effective immediately, according to a memo obtained by IFR Tuesday.

Cummings, who was the head of global equity capital markets prior to the announcement, will continue to be based in New York. A spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the contents of the memo, which was written by Tom Montag, the co-chief operating officer of BofA who oversees the global banking & markets group.

Montag's memo said that Cummings had been appointed to the new role(s) "in order to drive stronger connections between our global distribution network and the international wealth management business."

Cummings will head up international wealth management to "develop a cohesive global strategy that builds stronger relationships with global banking and markets and continues to strengthen interaction with the US Wealth Management business," the memo continues.

The position as head of global equity sales is a new role and Cummings will report to Fabrizio Gallo, head of global equities and EMEA global markets.

Cummings previous position as head of global equity capital markets is going to be left vacant, thereby reducing a layer of management, according to a separate memo written by Alastair Borthwick and Lisa Carnoy, co heads of global capital markets.

The regional equity capital markets heads - Mary Ann Deignan for the Americas, Craig Coben for EMEA and Jason Cox and James Fleming for Asia ex Japan - will now report to Borthwick and Carnoy.

The changes come a month after other senior staffing changes at BofA. Montag's role was expanded. He was named co-chief operating officer with oversight of all commercial banking operations in September after previously serving as the head of global banking and markets.

Sallie Krawcheck, who was the head of global wealth and investment management, and Joe Price, a long-serving employee who was head of consumer and small business banking, both resigned at that time.

