by Christian Murray
NEW YORK, Oct 11 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BAC.N) has appointed Dan Cummings as its head of international
wealth management and head of global equity sales effective
immediately, according to a memo obtained by IFR Tuesday.
Cummings, who was the head of global equity capital markets
prior to the announcement, will continue to be based in New
York. A spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed
the contents of the memo, which was written by Tom Montag, the
co-chief operating officer of BofA who oversees the global
banking & markets group.
Montag's memo said that Cummings had been appointed to the
new role(s) "in order to drive stronger connections between our
global distribution network and the international wealth
management business."
Cummings will head up international wealth management to
"develop a cohesive global strategy that builds stronger
relationships with global banking and markets and continues to
strengthen interaction with the US Wealth Management business,"
the memo continues.
The position as head of global equity sales is a new role
and Cummings will report to Fabrizio Gallo, head of global
equities and EMEA global markets.
Cummings previous position as head of global equity capital
markets is going to be left vacant, thereby reducing a layer of
management, according to a separate memo written by Alastair
Borthwick and Lisa Carnoy, co heads of global capital markets.
The regional equity capital markets heads - Mary Ann
Deignan for the Americas, Craig Coben for EMEA and Jason Cox
and James Fleming for Asia ex Japan - will now report to
Borthwick and Carnoy.
The changes come a month after other senior staffing
changes at BofA. Montag's role was expanded. He was named
co-chief operating officer with oversight of all commercial
banking operations in September after previously serving as the
head of global banking and markets.
Sallie Krawcheck, who was the head of global wealth and
investment management, and Joe Price, a long-serving employee
who was head of consumer and small business banking, both
resigned at that time.
(Christian Murray is a senior reporter at IFR)