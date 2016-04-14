HOUSTON, April 14 Houston sued Internet banking
company BofI Holding Inc. for securities fraud on
Thursday, prompting its shares to sink on allegations it relied
on unlawful lending practices and off- balance-sheet entities to
boost profits.
Nasdaq-traded shares of BofI fell more than 16 percent to
$19.31. The stock had rallied more than 11-fold since its 2005
IPO.
The suit filed by the Houston Municipal Employees Pension
System in U.S. District Court Southern District of California
alleges that in one instance, the bank refinanced a loan to a
borrower that participated in a gambling ring operated by a
Salvadoran gang.
The suit also says the company failed to disclose its use of
off-balance-sheet entities to purchase lottery receivables,
lacked a robust compliance system and issued loans to foreign
nationals with criminal or suspicious backgrounds.
BofI also failed to fully tell investors about government
and regulatory subpoenas it had received and pending
investigations by federal agencies, the suit claims. It seeks
class-action status.
BofI and Houston's pension fund were not immediately
available for comment.
The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern
California, is 3:15-cv-02324-GPC-KSC.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Dan Grebler)