WARSAW Jan 23 Polish miner Bogdanka signed a 20-year coal supply deal worth 11.2 billion zlotys ($3.4 billion) with power group Enea, the companies said on Monday.

Deliveries for Enea's new 1000 megawatt power block are to start in the first quarter of 2017.

Enea is still to select a general contractor for the construction of the block, which will be one of the country's largest power investments. ($1 = 3.3401 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)