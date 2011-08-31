Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
WARSAW Aug 31 Polish coal miner Bogdanka reported a 42 percent fall in first-half net profit to 62 million zlotys on higher production costs, the company said on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 60 million zlotys.
Bogdanka's results suffered in the first and second quarters due to higher production costs tied to delays in its expansion work aimed at raising production capacity to 8 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.