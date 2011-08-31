WARSAW Aug 31 Polish coal miner Bogdanka reported a 42 percent fall in first-half net profit to 62 million zlotys on higher production costs, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 60 million zlotys.

Bogdanka's results suffered in the first and second quarters due to higher production costs tied to delays in its expansion work aimed at raising production capacity to 8 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Anshuman Daga)