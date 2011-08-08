WARSAW Aug 8 Poland's coal miner Bogdanka
expects a significant rise in earnings next year on
higher production and lower costs, its chief executive said on
Monday.
Next year the miner, which sees this year's results weighed
down by a jump in production costs, plans to increase output to
over 8 million tonnes of hard coal from 6.85 million tonnes
slated for this year.
"I think it (2012) will be another record year. (Coal)
prices for us are very good and I don't expect them to
decline... Next year will show a significant improvement in
results," Miroslaw Taras told broadcaster TVN CNBC.
He did not elaborate.
The miner, worth some $1.1 billion, posted a drop in net
profit of 32 percent in the first quarter. Taras already said
second and third quarters will be also be worse year-on-year.
Bogdanka shares fell 1 percent by 1033 GMT, in line with the
wider market. The stock shed 15 percent of its value this year,
underperforming an 11-percent fall of Warsaw's main index WIG20
.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Patryk
Wasilewski)