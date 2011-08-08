WARSAW Aug 8 Poland's coal miner Bogdanka expects a significant rise in earnings next year on higher production and lower costs, its chief executive said on Monday.

Next year the miner, which sees this year's results weighed down by a jump in production costs, plans to increase output to over 8 million tonnes of hard coal from 6.85 million tonnes slated for this year.

"I think it (2012) will be another record year. (Coal) prices for us are very good and I don't expect them to decline... Next year will show a significant improvement in results," Miroslaw Taras told broadcaster TVN CNBC.

He did not elaborate.

The miner, worth some $1.1 billion, posted a drop in net profit of 32 percent in the first quarter. Taras already said second and third quarters will be also be worse year-on-year.

Bogdanka shares fell 1 percent by 1033 GMT, in line with the wider market. The stock shed 15 percent of its value this year, underperforming an 11-percent fall of Warsaw's main index WIG20 . (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Patryk Wasilewski)