* End-H1 coal stock at 321 thousand tonnes vs 28 thousand at
end-2011
* H1 coal extraction up 65 pct y/y to 4.2 mln tonnes
* Q2 net nearly triples y/y to $23 mln vs $24 mln expected
WARSAW, Aug 29 Polish coal miner Bogdanka
radically increased its coal reserves in the first
half of 2012 as it fought to support prices in a weakening
market, even as its output grew.
The country's first coal miner listed on the stock exchange,
which sells coal mainly to Polish power producers, said on
Wednesday its coal stock surged to 321,000 tonnes at the end of
June from 28,000 tonnes at the end of 2011.
"The reserves rose to the highest level in Bogdanka's stock
market history. (But) the price at which Bogdanka sold coal was
surprisingly high," said Pawel Puchalski, analyst at a
Warsaw-based broker DM BZ WBK.
Earlier on Wednesday, Poland's top utility PGE
said electricity consumption in Central and Eastern Europe's
largest economy fell by 1.1 percent year-on-year.
At the end of 2011 Bogdanka launched extraction from its
Stefanow deposit, which is set to help the group increase coal
output to around 8 million tonnes this year and 11.5 million
tonnes in 2014 from just under 6 million in 2011.
Bogdanka said coal extraction in the first six months of
2012 rose 65 percent year on year to 4.2 million tonnes, while
its sales rose 46 percent to 3.9 million tonnes.
The group reported a near three-fold increase in its
second-quarter net earnings to 74 million zlotys ($23 million)
on higher coal output. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the
miner to post a profit of 80 million zlotys.
($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Agnieszka Barteczko; editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Keiron Henderson)