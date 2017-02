WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's miner Bogdanka expects to extract less than 6 million tonnes of coal it planned for this year, but it sees the figure rising to 7.7-8.0 million tonnes next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Miroslaw Taras also said the group expects its results from the current quarter to be better than the 26 million zlotys ($8.3 million)it earned in the third quarter. ($1 = 3.149 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)