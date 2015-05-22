FRANKFURT May 22 A consortium of Asian investor Fosun and former Coty head Bernd Beetz is the only remaining bidder for German fashion group Bogner after Permira dropped out of the race, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The consortium's bid, however, values the business at less than 300 million euros ($330 million), a far cry from the original asking price of 700 million euros, the sources added, echoing an earlier report by manager magazin.

Bogner, founded in 1932 by ski jumper Willy Bogner, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 30 million euros in its financial year to Sept. 30.

Potential buyers have balked at declining earnings, partly due to lower spending on Bogner-branded winter jackets, salopettes and jumpers by Russian consumers because of weakness in the rouble.

Bogner's adviser Goldman Sachs, as well as Permira, declined to comment, while Bogner, Fosun and Beetz were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)