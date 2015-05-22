FRANKFURT May 22 A consortium of Asian investor
Fosun and former Coty head Bernd Beetz is the only
remaining bidder for German fashion group Bogner after Permira
dropped out of the race, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
The consortium's bid, however, values the business at less
than 300 million euros ($330 million), a far cry from the
original asking price of 700 million euros, the sources added,
echoing an earlier report by manager magazin.
Bogner, founded in 1932 by ski jumper Willy Bogner, posted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation
(EBITDA) of about 30 million euros in its financial year to
Sept. 30.
Potential buyers have balked at declining earnings, partly
due to lower spending on Bogner-branded winter jackets,
salopettes and jumpers by Russian consumers because of weakness
in the rouble.
Bogner's adviser Goldman Sachs, as well as Permira, declined
to comment, while Bogner, Fosun and Beetz were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
