BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 48 percent stake in Hebei-based pharmaceutical firm for 662.4 million yuan ($107.31 million) via share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on December 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zhEzwk ; bit.ly/1woaQTq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: