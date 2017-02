TOKYO May 23 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he expects the Bank of Japan to continue acting appropriately after the central bank decided on Wednesday to keep monetary policy unchanged, a decision analysts saw as the central bank saving its firepower for later.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady after a two-day review, preferring to save its ammunition as Europe's deepening debt crisis may warrant further action in the coming months to fend off damage to the fragile economy. (Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, writing by Shinichi Saoshiro)