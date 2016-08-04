TOKYO Aug 4 The Bank of Japan bought about 70 billion yen ($689.66 million)of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) on Thursday, market sources said.

The purchase was the BOJ's first under its expanded ETF purchase scheme. The central bank announced last Friday that it would increase ETF purchases so its total holdings increase at an annual pace of 6 trillion yen ($59.11 billion), up from the current 3.3 trillion yen. ($1 = 101.5000 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)