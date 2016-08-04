BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
TOKYO Aug 4 The Bank of Japan bought about 70 billion yen ($689.66 million)of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) on Thursday, market sources said.
The purchase was the BOJ's first under its expanded ETF purchase scheme. The central bank announced last Friday that it would increase ETF purchases so its total holdings increase at an annual pace of 6 trillion yen ($59.11 billion), up from the current 3.3 trillion yen. ($1 = 101.5000 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.