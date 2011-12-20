TOKYO Dec 20 The Bank of Japan on Tuesday
supplied nearly double the amount of dollars it offered last
week, reflecting strong demand for cheap funding beyond the
crucial year-end period as market strains intensify due to
Europe's debt crisis.
Market dollar funding costs are at two-and-a-half year highs
despite last month's accord by the world's top central banks to
cut the cost of the U.S. currency to mitigate the impact of the
euro zone's debt woes. That has boosted the appeal of cheap
dollar funds supplied in central bank operations.
The BOJ supplied $9.035 billion in a dollar funding
operation expiring on Jan. 6, far more than $13 million in an
operation last week for the same duration and double the $4.756
billion in three-month funds also supplied last week.
"This shows fund demand is strong. Banks, be it foreign or
domestic, need to secure liquidity as they face heightened
demand for dollar funds expiring beyond the year-end," said
Michiyoshi Kato, senior vice president of forex sales at Mizuho
Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"Everyone wants to be rich in cash given risks related to
the overseas economy and North Korea."
The amount taken, however, was still far less than what that
the BOJ supplied in operations after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008, indicating Japanese banks are not yet
suffering from funding strains.
Financial markets remain on edge about Europe's ability to
put a floor under a bond market selloff that is pushing
borrowing costs for countries such as Italy and Spain towards
unsustainable levels.
That has boosted demand for dollars and the cost of
borrowing. The London interbank offered rate on three-month
dollar funds, the benchmark for dollar borrowing
costs, rose to 0.56695 percent on Tuesday, its highest level
since July 2009.
LESS STIGMA
The BOJ views an increase in demand for its dollar
operations as a welcome sign that banks feel there is less
stigma associated with tapping central bank auctions. But it is
on guard for any indication that Japanese banks are facing
difficulty raising dollar funds.
The dollar-funding operation, under which the BOJ offers
unlimited amounts against collateral, had been untapped for more
than a year until last month because it typically used to be
more expensive than borrowing the greenback in the open market.
But reflecting growing market strains, the Federal Reserve,
European Central Bank and the central banks of Japan, Canada,
Britain and Switzerland in late November decided to reduce the
cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points and extend
the size and timing of the lines.
The BOJ first offered dollar funds in September 2008 as it
joined other central banks in opening the dollar liquidity swap
lines with the Fed after the Lehman meltdown.
As the use of the swaps tailed off in 2009, the BOJ ended
the operations along with swap lines in February 2010. But the
world's central banks re-established temporary dollar liquidity
swap facilities in May 2010 on heightening strains in European
financial markets stemming from the Greek debt crisis.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph
Radford)