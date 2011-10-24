(Follows alerts)

Oct 25 Japan's government and the Bank of Japan have decided to set up an emergency baht-lending facility to give Japanese companies in flood-hit Thailand access to cash, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Under the arrangement, Japanese banks that deal with companies that operate in Thailand will borrow baht from the Thai central bank and lend it to the local units of the Japanese firms, the newspaper said.

The banks will place Japanese government bonds into a Thai central bank account at the BOJ as collateral for the loans, the Nikkei said.

Japan's government will decide on a flood-related aid package at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the daily said, adding that the program is likely to include other assistance as well, such as low-interest loans through Japan Finance Corp .