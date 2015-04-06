BRIEF-Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
April 6 Bojangles' Inc, a chicken-and-biscuits restaurant chain in the United States, filed with the country's regulators for an initial public offering of its common stock.
The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1FgR5vG)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
