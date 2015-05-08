May 8 Shares of Bojangles Inc rose as much as 47 percent in its debut, valuing the chicken-and-biscuits restaurant chain at nearly $1 billion.

The company's initial public offering raised about $147 million, with a majority of the proceeds going to its controlling shareholder, private equity firm Advent International Corp.

Advent's stake in Bojangles fell to about 74 percent after the offering from nearly 95 percent.

The offering of 7.75 million shares was priced at the high end of the expected range of $18-$19 per share, which was increased from the initial $15-$17 range.

Bojangles' shares were at $41.26 shortly after trading began on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)