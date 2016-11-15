BRIEF-Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it approved a deal for BOK Financial Corporation to acquire MBT Bancshares, a deal announced in December 2015.7 (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday: