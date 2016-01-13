Jan 13 Energy-focused regional bank BOK Financial Corp said it expected a big jump in the money it will set aside to cover bad loans owing to an extended downturn in the commodities market.

The bank, which primarily operates in Oklahoma and Texas, said on Wednesday it expects provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter to be $22.5 million, nearly four-times the midpoint of the $3.5 million-$8.5 million forecast earlier.

"As we are now into the second year of the downturn, during the fourth quarter we continued to see credit grade migration and increased impairment in our energy portfolio," said Stacy Kymes, executive vice president, corporate banking.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Jon Arfstrom said BOK Financial will continue to face energy related pressure throughout 2016, as the company has one of the highest concentration of energy loans in the industry.

Banks' exposure to energy loans in the backdrop of plunging oil prices has been a concern among investors. U.S. banks are setting aside more money to cover bad loans to energy companies.

BOK Financial's higher provisioning puts other energy-focused banks such as Texas bank Comerica Inc, Hancock Holding Co, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc in the spotlight.

BOK Financial said it now expects net income, including items, to be 87-91 cents per share for the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average expect a profit of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed down 8.3 percent at $50.02, slightly off a four-year low of $49.68 touched earlier.

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)