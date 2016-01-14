(Recasts with comments and background)
By Dan Freed
Jan 13 U.S. banks exposed to energy-related
loans will need to set aside even more money than previously
expected to cover potential losses as oil prices near 12-year
lows.
Earlier on Wednesday, BOK Financial Corp became the
third U.S. bank over the past month to increase its cushion for
energy loans, and analysts said there was more to come as
earnings season kicks off this week.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," said
Michael Rose, an analyst at financial services firm Raymond
James Financial Inc.
BOK, which primarily operates in Oklahoma and Texas,
expects loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter to increase
to $22.5 million, nearly four-times the midpoint of the $3.5
million to $8.5 million it forecast earlier.
Associated Banc-Corp said Jan. 8 it would set aside
an additional $13 million for bad loans, while
Hancock Holding Co upped its allowance by $42 million
Dec. 17.
For the largest U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co
which reports earnings on Thursday, and Wells Fargo & Co
which reports Friday, energy-related exposure is in the
low single digits as a percentage of total loans. Still,
analysts and investors will be listening closely to what these
banks have to say about the energy sector.
Meanwhile, some regional banks have much more concentrated
exposure. Energy loans at BOK Financial, for example, account
for 18 percent of the total portfolio.
Raymond James analyst Rose ultimately sees value in several
banks heavily exposed to energy as he said loans to the industry
are more conservatively underwritten than other types of loans.
He said he is more concerned about commercial and residential
real estate loans made in communities where many jobs are tied
to the energy sector than he is about the energy loans
themselves. Even so, Rose said regional banks with heavy energy
exposure will weather the downturn.
"I think we're setting up for a tremendous buying
opportunity in a lot of these names because these banks are not
going to lose money," he said.
Raymond James energy analysts are forecasting oil prices at
$60 by year-end. However, analysts at Goldman Sachs, have said
oil could fall to $20 a barrel. Oil prices are currently
at roughly $30 per barrel.
The extended downturn for oil has market watchers paying
ever closer attention to banks that lend to energy companies.
"Everybody was hoping for a bounce through most of last year
and it hasn't materialized so I think both the regulators and
the auditors are going to be taking a much harder look at these
credits," said Christopher Whalen, credit analyst at Kroll Bond
Rating Agency.
Analysts at Barclays Capital stated in a note published
Wednesday that mid-sized banks they are most concerned about
near term are Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc and Texas Capital
Bancshares Inc.
"We think their energy reserves are comparatively low
necessitating fairly material builds over the next few
quarters," the note stated. Calls placed late Wednesday to
representatives at Cullen/Frost and Texas Capital were not
returned.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Additional reporting by
Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila,
Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)