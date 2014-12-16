* France to help structure regional taskforce to fight
militants
* Regional cooperation lacking despite pledges
* Command centre to be set up in Chad's capital N'Djamena
By John Irish
DAKAR, Dec 16 France will step in to help
coordinate a regional taskforce against Nigeria's Islamist group
Boko Haram, amid signs of mistrust among West African
neighbours, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.
Boko Haram has stepped up attacks across much of Nigeria's
north ahead of presidential elections in February. Their
operations have spilled over Nigeria's borders into Niger to the
north and Cameroon to the east, and stirred fears that Chad
could be dragged into the conflict.
The leaders of the four countries agreed in Paris in May to
flesh out a plan to share intelligence, coordinate action and
monitor borders. But there appears to have been little tangible
cooperation between Abuja and neighbouring governments since.
France has ruled out direct military intervention, saying
Nigeria should take the lead. But Paris says it can play a role
in easing tensions between its three former colonies and
anglophone Nigeria.
"We're at a forum in Dakar talking about the need for
Africans to collectively take charge of their security and yet
it's not happening where there is urgency," Le Drian said.
"Everybody distrusts everybody. We have to get beyond that,"
he told journalists without giving details.
Boko Haram is a Sunni jihadist movement waging a five-year
insurgency to establish an Islamist state in northeast Nigeria.
Regional analysts say Nigeria's neighbours suspect its army
is infiltrated by Boko Haram and cannot be trusted if it crosses
borders in hot pursuit of militants, which Abuja wants to do.
For its part, Nigeria has accused Chad and Cameroon of not
doing enough to stop the rebels.
Paris fears Boko Haram could spread northward into the Sahel
and beyond Cameroon into Central African Republic, where it had
more than 5,000 French troops on peacekeeping and
counter-terrorism missions.
Le Drian said Paris would provide about a dozen military
advisers to join regional counterparts at a command centre in
the Chadian capital N'Djamena, 60 km from the Nigerian border.
France will help regional powers to launch a joint force of
2,800 soldiers to tackle Boko Haram that was pledged in July but
has yet to see the light of day, Le Drian said.
"They need organisational, structural, command and
inter-operational help. France is offering to do that," he said.
Some Western officials have expressed frustration with
oil-rich Nigeria over its lack of progress against Boko Haram
given its military might and the urgency of the situation.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Heneghan)