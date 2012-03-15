By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 15
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Telefonica SA
, Spain's largest phone company, is investing in Boku to
help the mobile payments start-up expand.
Telefonica Digital, the growth arm of the telecommunications
giant, is participating in a $35 million funding round for Boku
that also includes venture capital firms New Enterprise
Associates, Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, DAG
Ventures, Index Ventures and Khosla Ventures, Boku said on
Thursday.
Boku, which started in 2008, has raised $75 million so far
and operates in 67 countries through 250 mobile network
operators.
"Payments are going mobile and we want to be at the
forefront of this trend," said Matthew Key, chairman and chief
executive of Telefonica Digital.
"In addition to the investment, we are also embarking on a
global partnership with Boku to enhance our operator billing
capabilities and the overall payment experience through our
future mobile wallet services," Key added.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)