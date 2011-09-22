STOCKHOLM, Sept 22 Swedish copper and zinc miner and smelter Boliden has contingency plans in place in an economic downturn, but is still running at full production and demand is good, Chief Executive Lennart Evrell said on Thursday.

"We are making plans to make it possible to reduce production. We are making contingency plans in the event that things turn south," Evrell told Reuters in an interview at the company's Stockholm headquarters.

But he said the company, Europe's third-largest supplier of copper and zinc, was running at full production, and that demand from customers was still good.

"We see some declines in demand from our European customers which are easily offset by demand from other places," he said. "What customers are telling us now is that they are nervous about demand."

He acknowledged that the economic outlook had become less clear, and that "everybody is sitting with contingency plans, but few have been put into action yet".

(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)