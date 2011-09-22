STOCKHOLM, Sept 22 Swedish copper and zinc miner
and smelter Boliden has contingency plans in place in
an economic downturn, but is still running at full production
and demand is good, Chief Executive Lennart Evrell said on
Thursday.
"We are making plans to make it possible to reduce
production. We are making contingency plans in the event that
things turn south," Evrell told Reuters in an interview at the
company's Stockholm headquarters.
But he said the company, Europe's third-largest supplier of
copper and zinc, was running at full production, and that demand
from customers was still good.
"We see some declines in demand from our European customers
which are easily offset by demand from other places," he said.
"What customers are telling us now is that they are nervous
about demand."
He acknowledged that the economic outlook had become less
clear, and that "everybody is sitting with contingency plans,
but few have been put into action yet".
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)