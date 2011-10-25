* EBIT 1.2 bln SEK, tops forecast of 1 bln

* Down on year-earlier 1.3 bln SEK

* Shares up 1.7 pct (Adds analyst comment, updates share price)

By Simon Johnson and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Copper and zinc miner and smelter Boliden said the global slowdown that has hit metals prices was darkening its outlook after it reported forecast-topping third-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Miners have struggled this year as increasing worries about the global outlook have punished shares and send metals prices lower. Boliden also said things were looking tougher.

"We see a decline in the global economy, we feel the market will be slower going forward," Chief Executive Lennart Evrell told analysts on a conference call, though he said the company was well-equipped to deal with a downturn.

"We are obviously concerned about the decline in metals prices which will have an effect on Q4, if the metals prices stay on this level."

Three month zinc and copper are both down around 20 percent since the end of June.

But a forecast beating operating profit, stable production and reassurance that teething problems at the Aitik copper mine are being ironed out -- if slowly -- helped boost Boliden's stock on Tuesday.

Boliden's shares were up 1 percent at 1318 GMT, outperforming a flat Stockholm market.

Operating profit at the group, Europe's third largest supplier of copper and zinc metals, was 1.2 billion crowns ($183 million) versus an average forecast of 1 billion in a Reuters poll and 1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Sales were 10.6 billion crowns against a forecast of 9.9 billion.

"It was a good and stable report across the line," said Fredrik Agardh, an analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets. "Costs were lower and production was more stable than we had expected."

Evrell, however, said Boliden continued to have problems with its crusher at its Aitik copper mine, the company's biggest mine, though these are not holding back production.

"Fine-tuning of Aitik's increased capacity is proceeding according to plan, and Aitik's production levels during the third quarter equated to 34 million tonnes of ore on a yearly basis," Evrell said.

The 6 billion crown expansion of the Aitik copper mine, above the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden, began in 2006 and was completed in 2010.

Difficulties with the ore crushers and the trucking fleet, however, have caused problems for the firm, which aims to boost annual ore production at Aitik to 36 million tonnes by 2014.

Other mine and smelter expansion plans are also on track, the company said. ($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns) (Editing by Will Waterman and Jon Loades-Carter)