* EBIT 1.2 bln SEK, tops forecast of 1 bln
* Down on year-earlier 1.3 bln SEK
* Shares up 1.7 pct
By Simon Johnson and Christopher Jungstedt
STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Copper and zinc miner and
smelter Boliden said the global slowdown that has hit
metals prices was darkening its outlook after it reported
forecast-topping third-quarter profit on Tuesday.
Miners have struggled this year as increasing worries about
the global outlook have punished shares and send metals prices
lower. Boliden also said things were looking tougher.
"We see a decline in the global economy, we feel the market
will be slower going forward," Chief Executive Lennart Evrell
told analysts on a conference call, though he said the company
was well-equipped to deal with a downturn.
"We are obviously concerned about the decline in metals
prices which will have an effect on Q4, if the metals prices
stay on this level."
Three month zinc and copper are both down
around 20 percent since the end of June.
But a forecast beating operating profit, stable production
and reassurance that teething problems at the Aitik copper mine
are being ironed out -- if slowly -- helped boost Boliden's
stock on Tuesday.
Boliden's shares were up 1 percent at 1318 GMT,
outperforming a flat Stockholm market.
Operating profit at the group, Europe's third largest
supplier of copper and zinc metals, was 1.2 billion crowns ($183
million) versus an average forecast of 1 billion in a Reuters
poll and 1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Sales were 10.6 billion crowns against a forecast of 9.9
billion.
"It was a good and stable report across the line," said
Fredrik Agardh, an analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets.
"Costs were lower and production was more stable than we had
expected."
Evrell, however, said Boliden continued to have problems
with its crusher at its Aitik copper mine, the company's biggest
mine, though these are not holding back production.
"Fine-tuning of Aitik's increased capacity is proceeding
according to plan, and Aitik's production levels during the
third quarter equated to 34 million tonnes of ore on a yearly
basis," Evrell said.
The 6 billion crown expansion of the Aitik copper mine,
above the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden, began in 2006 and
was completed in 2010.
Difficulties with the ore crushers and the trucking fleet,
however, have caused problems for the firm, which aims to boost
annual ore production at Aitik to 36 million tonnes by 2014.
Other mine and smelter expansion plans are also on track,
the company said.
($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns)
