* Q4 profit 1.08 bln SEK vs forecast 1.33 bln
* Machinery revamp to hit Q1 profit by about 50 mln SEK
(Adds detail, background, share price)
STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Weak demand in its
European home market left metals miner and producer Boliden
unable to offset rising costs for energy in the fourth
quarter, pushing earnings sharply lower and sending its shares
down more than 5 percent.
Boliden, among the world's ten biggest zinc producers and a
top copper producer in Europe, said good global metals demand
was overshadowed by weakness in a European market trading amid
recession fears and turmoil due to the euro zone debt crisis.
"The European metals market weakened ... during the period
and base metal prices were, on average, lower in both USD (U.S.
dollars) and SEK (Swedish crowns) than in the preceding
quarter," the company said.
The company, which also produces gold, silver and lead, said
costs for items such as energy were high in the final months of
2012 while production fell slightly due to lower grades at its
mines and a strike by workers in Finland.
Boliden posted fourth-quarter operating earnings of 1.08
billion Swedish crowns ($163.18 million) versus a Reuters poll
forecast for earnings of 1.33 billion and 1.94 billion a year
earlier.
The results included a provision of 125 million crowns for
reclamation costs related to decommissioned mines in Sweden
which had not been included in the average forecast.
"They are still in a situation where the raw materials have
not fallen in price, but where metal prices further down the
line have, which means there is a pretty hefty pressure on
margins," said an analyst who asked not to be identified.
Booming growth in China has lifted demand for Boliden's main
metals, which are used in the automotive and construction
sectors, in recent years though uncertainty due to the euro
zone's debt crisis hit prices during the second half of 2012.
"Smelters` demand for zinc was balanced by mined production
during the fourth quarter, but there was a shortage of copper
concentrate," the company said in a statement.
"Metal prices, which fell at the beginning of the fourth
quarter, have gradually recovered."
Boliden said a crusher at its Aitik mine, in northern
Sweden, would be modified and upgraded in the first quarter.
This would take four weeks and weigh on Boliden's earnings to
the tune of 50 million crowns in the first quarter.
"The upgrading of the second crusher will be carried out
later in the year and is expected to have a smaller effect on
profits," it added.
Boliden shares were down 6.1 percent by 1312 GMT to
underperform the broader market in Stockholm.
($1 = 6.6183 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Niklas Pollard; Editing by
David Cowell)