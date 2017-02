STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Swedish copper and zinc miner and smelter Boliden posted a better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said its expansion projects and a run up in production at its key Aitik mine were going to plan.

Operating profit at the group, Europe's third largest supplier of copper and zinc metals, was 1.2 billion crowns ($183 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.0 billion in a Reuters poll and 1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns)