UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LA PAZ Feb 16 Bolivia's air transport regulator said on Saturday that units of LATAM Airlines Group have lost their operating licenses to fly in the Andean country, though they could still file to extend or renew them.
Two units of the LATAM group, LAN and TAM-Mercosur, "are not authorized to continue providing service as of Feb. 15," the regulator said. "The licenses were not renewed."
Representatives of LAN, of Chile, and TAM-Mercosur, an affiliate of Brazil's TAM, did not provide comment.
Industry sources said the carriers were still planning to provide service to Bolivia over the weekend as they had not been formally told of the ruling.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of the recent takeover by Chilean flagship airline LAN of Brazil's TAM. (Reporting by Carlos A. Quiroga; Editing by Terry Wade and Vicki Allen)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders