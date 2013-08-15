Aug 15 Bolivia sold an international bond on
Thursday for the second time since October, Thomson Reuters unit
IFR reported, paying higher interest than the prior issue as it
tested market confidence in the South American country's leftist
government.
The price of Thursday's $500 million, 10-year bond was
97.794, with a 5.95 percent coupon and a 6.25 percent yield,
well above the 4.7 percent yield fetched by Bolivia in its $500
million bond deal of October 2012.
The new issue is rated Ba3/BB-/BB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch
respectively, IFR said. The deal was managed by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and HSBC.
Last October, Bolivia returned to global credit markets with
its first international bond issue since the 1920s.
President Evo Morales, in power since 2006, has tightened
state control over Bolivia's commodities-based economy with a
string of nationalizations, but Wall Street has praised his
government's macroeconomic policies as prudent.