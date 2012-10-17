TOKYO Oct 17 Bolivia will assess market
appetite for its first international sovereign bond sale in 90
years this week, aiming to convince investors of the country's
strong growth potential and dispel its image of being hostile to
foreign capital.
Government officials will be touring Switzerland, Los
Angeles, Lima and Boston through Friday, jumpstarting a process
put on pause since an initial announcement in March that Goldman
Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch had been
enlisted to test the waters for a $500 million bond sale.
"We believe this is the best moment to put ourselves on the
financial map," said Luis Arce, the country's finance minister,
at the recent International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo.
"Before, no one wanted to lend to us, but things have
changed. We are now solvent and we have attractive fundamentals
for international investors."
While still the poorest country in South America, Bolivia's
economy has expanded an average of 4.7 percent over the last
seven years, thanks to a ramping up of its mining of lithium,
gold and natural gas as raw material prices have soared.
Yet the landlocked Andean nation has been largely ignored
until now by investors leery of President Evo Morales's appetite
for nationalisation, which seems to uncomfortably echo Argentina
and other Latin American countries' attempts to wrest firms from
their foreign owners.
Since he came to power in 2005, Morales has put hydrocarbon,
telecommunications and smelter companies under state control,
and most recently took over a local subsidiary of Spanish
electricity company Red Electrica in May, drawing the ire of
Spain's government.
However, Arce insists that his government only nationalises
companies that were sold to private firms by previous
governments, as part of a redistributive economic policy the
minister says has pulled hundreds of thousands out of poverty.
Bolivia's GDP per capita doubled between 2005 and 2011,
while the number of people living on less than $1 a day dropped
from over 38 percent to just above 24 percent in the same
period.
Bank deposits, meanwhile, quadrupled to $12 billion, with
four-fifths of accounts containing less than $500, in a sign
that money is trickling down to the poorest members of society.
"We believe that better redistribution of wealth promotes
accelerated growth," Arce said. "We have never had faith in the
market and we abandoned a market-based economy in 2006."
The increased role of the state in the economy has not
scared off overseas investors, however, with foreign direct
investment soaring from a negative $291 million in 2005, just
before Morales came to power, to $859 million in 2011.
The country's public debt stands at 31 percent of GDP, well
below Brazil's 65 percent, while its international reserves have
swelled more than seven-fold to over $13 billion in Morales'
seven-year reign to 50 percent of the country's GDP.
Arce affirms that when or if the country issues sovereign
bonds, they will be used for investment into mining and
electricity, not to cover the country's debt.
Credit agencies have sat up and taken note. Fitch Ratings
and Standard and Poor's both bumped Bolivia up to BB- this year
from B- in 2004, while Moody's upgraded the country to Ba3 from
B3 in 2003.
Fitch Ratings recommended Bolivia among speculative Andean
sovereigns for its maximum fiscal space due to low government
indebtedness, and said its reduced external financing needs will
enable it to withstand temporary drops in commodity prices.
"Progress in structural factors such as institutional
strength, income levels, international trade integration,
competitiveness and increasing investment are key to continuing
to make progress up the rating scale," said Erich Arispe,
Director in Fitch's Sovereign Group.