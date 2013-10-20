LA PAZ Oct 20 Coca growers in Bolivia ambushed
soldiers and police who were destroying illicit crops used to
make cocaine, killing one and taking hostages, the government
said on Sunday.
Security forces were using machetes to clear coca fields in
the northern Apolo region of the country when they were attacked
late Saturday night, the government said in a statement. One
officer was shot in the chest and killed, 16 were injured and an
unknown number taken hostage, according to the statement.
"The government has instructed the police to quickly deploy
reinforcements to the scene," it said.
Coca cultivation in Bolivia, the world's third-biggest
cocaine producer after Peru and Colombia, fell for the second
consecutive year in 2012 as the government stepped up
eradication efforts, according to an annual survey compiled by
the United Nations and the Bolivian government.
Cultivation of coca bushes in Bolivia fell by around 7
percent to roughly 25,300 hectares, following a 12 percent drop
in 2011, according to the survey released in August.
Bolivians have chewed raw coca leaves for centuries as a
mild stimulant that reduces hunger and altitude sickness. Coca
is not illegal in Bolivia, but the government aims to eradicate
excess crops that could be diverted to illicit markets.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing
by Stacey Joyce)