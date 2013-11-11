BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
LA PAZ Nov 11 Bolivia's economy will likely grow 5.7 percent in 2014, down from 6.5 percent in 2013, Economy and Finance Minister Luis Arce said at a press conference in La Paz on Monday.
Inflation in the Andean nation will likely slow to 5.5 percent in 2014 from 7.5 percent in 2013, he said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes