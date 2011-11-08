* Global bond sale would be first in seven decades

* Size of issue would depend on market conditions, rate

* Ratings agencies have upgraded Bolivia, praising policy (Adds details, quote)

LA PAZ, Nov 8 Bolivia plans to issue up to $800 million in global bonds next year in what would be the Andean country's first international debt sale in more than 70 years, Economy Minister Luis Arce said on Tuesday.

He added that the leftist government's 2012 budget bill envisions economic growth of 5.5 percent next year and inflation of 5.0 percent.

"We will issue bonds for between $500 million and $800 million," Arce said, adding that the exact size of the issue would depend on market conditions.

"The idea is to get Bolivia back into international markets," he said.

Bolivia's long-announced intention to sell a global bond has been pushed back despite credit ratings upgrades by Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's, which have praised President Evo Morales' "prudent" macroeconomic policies. [ID:nN24290929]

Bolivia in recent years has benefited from high prices for its commodities exports, especially natural gas. Government finances have also benefited from industrial nationalizations under Morales.

Proceeds from any upcoming bond sale would go toward the $17 billion Morales wants to invest over the next five years in infrastructure and industrialization projects.

This year's budget estimated 2011 growth at at least 5 percent and inflation at a revised maximum of 7 percent. (Reporting by Carlos Alberto Quiroga; Writing by Helen Popper and Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Leslie Adler)