LA PAZ Oct 13 The main opposition candidate in
Bolivia's election conceded defeat to Evo Morales on Monday,
after the socialist president looked certain to have easily won
a third consecutive term in Sunday's presidential election.
Morales, a former coca grower who become the country's
first indigenous president in 2006, claimed victory on Sunday
evening. An exit poll and a TV station's quick vote count
indicated he had secured about 60 percent of the vote.
They showed Morales' Movement towards Socialism winning
eight of nine regions, including Santa Cruz, the country's most
affluent region and traditionally the bastion of the opposition.
Official results were due later on Monday, with electoral
officials blaming technical difficulties for delays.
Buoying Morales' popularity is his use of cash from a
natural gas boom to cut poverty, while he also has won plaudits
abroad for maintaining fiscal discipline.
Cement magnate Samuel Doria Medina, who appeared to have won
around 25 percent of the vote, blamed his third electoral defeat
on ex-president Jorge Quiroga, who entered the contest late and
who Doria Medina said had split the anti-Morales vote.
It was not clear if Morales' bloc had obtained the
two-thirds of Congress it needs to give the president the full
legislative control he is seeking for his third term, which he
has pledged will be his last.
The 54-year-old Morales is likely to continue with his
pragmatic socialism approach in a prospective third term,
analysts said.
"He seems to have found a winning formula in his second term
and he will see how far he can take it in the third," said
Michael Shifter, president of the Washington-based
Inter-American Dialogue think-tank on Monday.
Nonetheless, the socialist leader had been "riding a wave"
of strong external demand and high prices for natural gas and
there remained questions about how long such conditions would
last, as well as Morales willingness to develop a more
diversified economy, said Shifter.
