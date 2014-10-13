(Recasts with comments from Morales, analyst, voter)
By Enrique Andres Pretel
LA PAZ Oct 13 Bolivian President Evo Morales,
who easily won a third term in a weekend election, said on
Monday he would stick to his brand of pragmatic socialism,
respecting private property while expanding the state's role in
the economy.
Morales, a former coca grower who became Bolivia's first
indigenous president in 2006, comfortably won Sunday's election.
Although official results were coming in slowly, a TV exit
poll said Morales won about 60 percent of the vote and his main
opposition rival, cement magnate Samuel Doria Medina, conceded
defeat.
Morales' anti-poverty programs and prudent spending of funds
from the nationalization of natural gas and oil businesses have
earned him wide support in a country long dogged by political
instability.
He also won plaudits from Wall Street for running fiscal
surpluses and delivering economic growth averaging more than 5
percent a year.
Morales attributed his election victory to "management and
work" and said he would stick to the same policies.
"We will continue with the experience that we have had with
the business sector," he told journalists at the government
palace in La Paz on Monday. "Private property will be respected,
the constitution says so."
He also said that state companies were key to improving the
lives of Bolivians because they allow for more social spending.
"To meet (the people's) demands, you have to guarantee economic
growth and to do that you need public companies."
Exit polls showed that Morales' Movement towards Socialism
party won the vote in eight of Bolivia's nine regions, including
Santa Cruz, which is the country's most affluent region and
traditionally an opposition stronghold.
"Bolivia is progressing. Bolivia is making a splash
internationally and economically. We have seen the president
take Bolivia to where it deserves to be," said 50-year-old
newspaper vendor Guillermo Mansilla in La Paz on Monday.
Morales' successful approach is unlikely to change much in a
third term, analysts said.
"He seems to have found a winning formula in his second term
and he will see how far he can take it in the third," said
Michael Shifter, president of the Washington-based
Inter-American Dialogue think-tank on Monday.
Nonetheless, the socialist leader had been "riding a wave"
of high natural gas prices and Shifter said there are questions
about how long such conditions will last, as well as Morales'
willingness to develop a more diversified economy.
Doria Medina, who appeared to have won around 25 percent of
the vote, conceded defeat on Monday and blamed ex-president
Jorge Quiroga for splitting the anti-Morales vote.
(Additional reporting by Monica Machicao; Writing by Rosalba
O'Brien; Editing by Kieran Murray)