LA PAZ Oct 13 Bolivia does not have any further plans for nationalizations, President Evo Morales told Reuters on Monday, following a landslide election victory that handed him his third consecutive term at the helm of the Andean country.

Morales said only small mining partner companies were left in private hands following nationalizations already carried out, and he had no plans to touch those. He also ruled out nationalizations in the banking sector.

"We have never thought of nationalizing the banking sector," he said. "As they are earning well, let them pay taxes."

Morales, a former coca grower who has followed a pragmatic socialist line in office, also said the country may return to capital markets if needed in 2015.

"If we need to for other public works, yes, we would go to the bond and international credit (markets)," he said.

Bolivia returned to global credit markets in 2012 with its first bond issue since the 1920s, and issued another bond in 2013. (Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Ken Wills)