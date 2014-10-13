LA PAZ Oct 13 Bolivia does not have any further
plans for nationalizations, President Evo Morales told Reuters
on Monday, following a landslide election victory that handed
him his third consecutive term at the helm of the Andean
country.
Morales said only small mining partner companies were left
in private hands following nationalizations already carried out,
and he had no plans to touch those. He also ruled out
nationalizations in the banking sector.
"We have never thought of nationalizing the banking sector,"
he said. "As they are earning well, let them pay taxes."
Morales, a former coca grower who has followed a pragmatic
socialist line in office, also said the country may return to
capital markets if needed in 2015.
"If we need to for other public works, yes, we would go to
the bond and international credit (markets)," he said.
Bolivia returned to global credit markets in 2012 with its
first bond issue since the 1920s, and issued another bond in
2013.
(Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel, Writing by Rosalba
O'Brien; Editing by Ken Wills)