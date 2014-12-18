LA PAZ Dec 18 Bolivia signed an agreement on
Thursday to pay Argentina-based Pan American Energy $357 million
in compensation for the 2009 nationalization of a subsidiary, a
senior government official said.
The deal falls short of the $1.49 billion first demanded by
Pan American in 2010. Bolivia seized control of natural gas
producer Chaco from Pan American after talks over a share
transfer broke down.
"Today an agreement was signed for $357 million, including a
cash payment of $324 million, which means we are only paying 21
percent of the amount sought by Pan American Energy," said the
Andean nation's attorney general, Hector Arce.
Pan American is controlled by BP Plc, while
Argentina's Bridas Holdings, which counts state-run Chinese oil
firm oil firm CNOOC as an investor, holds a minority
stake.
Bolivian President Evo Morales, a former coca grower who has
followed a pragmatic socialist line in office, nationalized oil
and gas businesses after he first assumed the presidency in
2006.
His prudent spending of gas revenues, in particular on
anti-poverty programs, have earned the country's first
indigenous leader wide support in a country long plagued by
political instability.
Chaco is currently a unit of Bolivian state-owned firm YPFB.
Before it was expropriated, YPFB held 49 percent of the firm.
Morales won a third term in office by a landslide in
October.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Richard Lough and
Cynthia Osterman)