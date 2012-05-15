LA PAZ May 15 Bolivia's state energy company
YPFB plans to negotiate three new contracts with Brazil's
Petrobras to explore natural gas fields in the
southern province of Tarija, the Bolivian company said on
Tuesday.
YPFB is seeking new foreign investment to boost reserves and
production in Bolivia, where President Evo Morales nationalized
the energy industry in 2006. Natural gas is the impoverished
South American country's biggest export.
Petrobras informed YPFB it discovered potential gas reserves
in the Astillero, Sunchal and San Telmo blocks, near the San
Alberto, San Antonio and Itau fields where Petrobras extracts
most of the natural gas that Bolivia pumps to Brazil - which
totals as much as 32 million cubic meters per day.
"The technical reports conclude that ... these areas have a
significant volume of prospective gas and condensate resources,"
YPFB said in a statement.
It did not specify the potential size of the deposits or the
amount of investment that would be required of Petrobras.
YPFB authorized its president, Carlos Villegas, to negotiate
service contracts with Petrobras to have it explore the fields.
Bolivia has said it needs more than $10 billion in
investment from 2012 to 2015 to boost natural gas output to the
targeted 70 million cubic meters per day needed to fulfill
export commitments to Brazil and Argentina while also meeting
domestic demand.
(Reporting by Carlos Quiroga; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)