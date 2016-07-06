LA PAZ, July 6 Consumer prices in Bolivia fell by 0.48 percent in June, compared to the previous month, national statistics institute INE said on Wednesday.

Deflation in the month was driven by price drops in food, non-alcoholic drinks and transportation, according to an INE report.

Year-on-year inflation in June was 4.16 percent, INE said.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Richard Chang)