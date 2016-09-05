DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 9
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, Sept 5 Bolivian inflation was 0.13 percent in August, bringing the country's 12-month rate to 3.49 percent, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.
"Prices are relatively stable," INE chief Fernando Pereira told reporters.
In the first eight months of 2016, consumer prices in Bolivia have risen 2.44 percent, according to official data. For full-year 2016, Bolivia expects an inflation rate of 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).