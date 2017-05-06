BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
LA PAZ May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.
The fall in April was due principally to a decrease in the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages, the institute said.
Bolivia had an inflation rate of 4 percent in full-year 2016. The official target for 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
PARIS, June 19 French stocks outperformed upbeat European indices on Monday following a convincing parliamentary majority for President Emmanuel Macron, while banks bounced following upgrades and the retail sector recovered from last week's losses.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr