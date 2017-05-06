LA PAZ May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The fall in April was due principally to a decrease in the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages, the institute said.

Bolivia had an inflation rate of 4 percent in full-year 2016. The official target for 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Sandra Maler)