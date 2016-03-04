DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
LA PAZ, March 4 Consumer prices in Bolivia rose by 0.58 percent in February, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate to 2.64 percent, government data showed on Friday.
Education and food and communication costs pushed the index higher. Prices for alcohol and tobacco bucked the trend, falling slightly. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Richard Lough, G Crosse)
