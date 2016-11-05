DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 28
LA PAZ Nov 5 Bolivian inflation was 0.37 percent in October, bringing the country's 12-month rate to 3.50 percent, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Saturday.
Prices of food, particularly potatoes and chicken, drove the rise, INE said in a report.
In the first ten months of 2016, consumer prices in Bolivia rose 3.27 percent, according to the official data. For full-year 2016, Bolivia expects inflation of 5.3 percent.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)
* Says initial public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $22.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.