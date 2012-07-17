(Adds details throughout)
* India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ends iron ore contract
* Steelmaker had planned $2.1 billion investment
* Deal collapsed due to disputes with government
By Carlos Quiroga
LA PAZ, July 17 Bolivia's government said on
Tuesday it wants to award a new contract to exploit a huge iron
ore deposit within six months after India's Jindal Steel & Power
Ltd confirmed it was abandoning the El Mutun project.
Jindal was awarded a 40-year contract to mine about half the
El Mutun site, which is believed to contain some of the world's
largest reserves of iron ore.
The project also included construction of the Andean
country's first steel plant, but it got bogged down by delays
and disputes between the government and the company that finally
ended in Jindal terminating the contract on Tuesday.
Hector Cordova, head of Bolivia's state mining company
Comibol, said the government would launch a new bidding round
before the end of the year and hoped it could still fulfill the
original target to start producing steel by 2014.
"Mining and steel-making at El Mutun continue to be a top
priority. Jindal's exit gives us an opportunity to team up with
a serious company that has the technical and economic capacity
to guarantee the project's success," he told Reuters.
The collapse of the giant project is the latest in a series
of setbacks for foreign mining companies in Bolivia and is a
blow for leftist President Evo Morales as he seeks to attract
foreign investors.
Morales has steadily increased state control over mining
projects, the key natural gas industry and utility companies
since he took office in 2006, but he says he wants to attract
foreign firms as long as they are willing to be "partners" with
the state.
Jindal said the government had failed to meet its side of
the agreement, particularly in terms of natural gas supplies to
the project.
It accused the Bolivian government of being unwilling to
fulfill its obligations and said it planned to pursue
international arbitration against Bolivia, which also threatened
legal action.
"Jindal was simply trying to make investments on the basis
of our potential. They didn't have their own capital, they were
just speculating with stock markets and trying to invest on the
back of that," Mining Minister Mario Virreira told a news
conference.
"Now we want to find a company that shows us they've really
got the capital to invest in Bolivia," he added.
(Additional reporting by Bangalore newsroom; Writing by Helen
Popper)