BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Bolivia's leftist
government said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with rival
miners to restore state control to a tin and zinc mine operated
by global commodities giant Glencore, seeking to end
weeks of conflict.
Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed at the
Colquiri mine last week following violent clashes between groups
of workers at odds over the management of the site, which lies
about 200 km (125 miles) from the administrative capital La Paz.
Government Minister Carlos Romero said a decree would be
signed to hand mine operations to state mining company Comibol
and leave part of the site in the hands of independent mining
cooperatives that already work there.
"This is a historic agreement because it's going to allow
the nationalization of Colquiri, respecting the work of
employees as well as the cooperative miners," he said.
Colquiri, which is one of three mines operated by Glencore's
Sinchi Wayra subsidiary in Bolivia, produced 2,000 tonnes of tin
concentrate last year, according to Comibol data. The site is
owned by Comibol and currently operated under license.
Sinchi Wayra exported minerals worth more than $300 million
last year.
The dispute at Colquiri, which began when the mining
cooperatives seized control of the site last month, underlines
the difficulties President Evo Morales faces as he seeks to
increase state control over the nation's mineral riches.
A similar battle for control of the state-owned Huanuni tin
mine six years ago ended in clashes between rival groups of
miners that killed 17 people.
Morales nationalized the Andean country's energy industry in
2006 and his government is working on a sweeping reform of
mining legislation aimed at giving the state a bigger slice of
the sector's profits.
Tuesday's deal was signed between the government, unions
representing mining employees and leaders of the cooperative
mining workers.
