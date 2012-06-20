* State takes over Colquiri operations after protests
* Bolivia recognizes only value of machinery, inputs
* Morales gov't working on broad mining contract reform
By Carlos Quiroga
LA PAZ, June 20 Bolivia will not compensate
global commodities giant Glencore for rescinding its
contract to mine tin and zinc at Colquiri, which was shaken by
violent protests, a government decree signed on Wednesday
showed.
Evo Morales' leftist government took over operations at
Colquiri to end a weeks-long dispute between employees and
independent miners. The decree said officials will only pay
Glencore's local subsidiary, Sinchi Wayra, for the machinery and
goods stored there, minus any debts the company has.
Morales has nationalized the key natural gas industry as
well as the telecommunications and electricity sectors, arguing
Bolivia's poor should benefit more from the country's rich
natural resources.
"Today we're signing a great decree, for two reasons. We're
recouping a company that belonged to the state and now returns
to state hands, and we're also democratically resolving the
contradiction between two factions of the Bolivian population:
cooperative workers and salaried employees," said Vice President
Alvaro Garcia.
Garcia signed the decree as acting president while Morales
attended a United Nations conference in Brazil.
Bolivian state mining company Comibol will have control over
the Colquiri mine, 12 years after it was semi-privatized. The
decree permits an independent cooperative that has mined one
area of the site to continue working there.
Officials at Sinchi Wayra declined to comment on the move.
Last week, hundreds of police and soldiers were sent to
Colquiri following violent clashes between groups of workers at
odds over the management of the site, which lies about 200 km
(125 miles) south of the administrative capital La
Paz.
A similar battle for control of the state-owned Huanuni tin
mine six years ago ended in clashes between rival groups of
miners that killed 17 people.
Colquiri, which is one of three mines operated by Glencore's
Sinchi Wayra subsidiary in Bolivia, produced 2,000 tonnes of tin
concentrate last year, according to Comibol data.
Sinchi Wayra exported minerals worth more than $300 million
last year.
Morales' government is working on a sweeping reform of
mining legislation aimed at giving the state a bigger slice of
the sector's profits.
