By Daniel Ramos
| LA PAZ, Sept 1
LA PAZ, Sept 1 Bolivia on Thursday announced a
crackdown on the operations of mining co-operatives, a week
after the murder of a government official who had attempted
dialogue with protesting miners.
Three miners were arrested at the weekend for the murder of
Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes. The accused included
the head of a federation of mining co-operatives that had
organized protests.
The beaten body of Illanes was found by the side of the road
hours after he had approached the protesters to talk over their
concerns, authorities said.
The miners, who have seen their income hit by the global
commodities slowdown, had been demanding increased rights to
work with private companies, relaxed environmental restrictions
and more financial benefits. At least two miners were killed in
clashes with police last week.
President Evo Morales has accused the right-wing opposition
of encouraging the protests to foment discord, and his socialist
government hit back Thursday with tighter restrictions for
miners who work in co-operatives.
Five decrees were agreed on after an emergency cabinet
meeting, Mining Minister Cesar Navarro said at a press
conference.
They include reverting to state control of all existing
contracts between co-operatives and private companies. The
government has previously said there are 31 such contracts.
Other measures include the state carrying out a thorough
audit of co-operative mining areas with the right to take back
those not being actively exploited, and the banning of the use
of "explosives and other related materials" at demonstrations or
strikes.
Few foreign companies operate in Bolivia's mining sector,
which is dominated by the co-operatives mining zinc, lead,
silver, tin and other metals.
There are currently around 120,000 miners working in around
1,700 co-operatives, who have received tax concessions and other
benefits from the government in recent years.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing
by Chris Reese)