LA PAZ Aug 26 Bolivian miners accused of
beating a government official to death lifted the roadblock
where violent protests had taken place this week, with President
Evo Morales calling Friday a day of "deep pain" for the country.
Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes was killed on
Thursday after being taken hostage by workers who had blocked a
major highway in Panduro, around 160 km (100 miles) from capital
city La Paz. Officials said he died of blows to the head.
The workers were demanding more mining concessions with less
stringent environmental rules.
"The Bolivian people, our social movements, struggle to
recuperate our natural resources," Morales told local media.
"Our natural resources belong to the people, which is why I call
brother Illanes a hero in the defense of our natural resources."
The president said the protests and Illanes' death looked to
be part of a "political conspiracy rather than a legitimate
social claim" made by the miners.
Morales, an ex-coca grower, nationalized Bolivia's resources
sector after taking power in 2006, initially winning plaudits
for plowing the profits into welfare programs.
But his government has been dogged by accusations of
cronyism and authoritarianism in recent years. Some labor unions
have soured on him as falling commodity prices have crimped
spending.
The Panduro protest turned violent this week after a highway
was blockaded. Two workers were killed on Wednesday after police
fired shots. The government said 17 police officers had been
wounded.
Bolivia's Panduro area has zinc, gold and silver mines. Most
of the country's miners, including those involved in the
protests, work in cooperatives. Unlike neighboring Peru and
Chile, there are few foreign-owned mining companies.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos)