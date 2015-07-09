* Morales says has requested meeting with Obama
* Former coca farmer does not rule out running for 4th term
* U.S. State Department says seeking ways to improve
relationship
(Adds U.S. State Department comment)
By Sarah Marsh and Diego Oré
SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, July 9 Bolivian President
Evo Morales said on Thursday he wanted to restore full
diplomatic relations with the United States but doubted this
would happen soon, even after the recent rapprochement between
Washington and former Cold War enemy Cuba.
Morales, a prominent member of South America's leftist bloc
and one of the region's most popular leaders, told Reuters in an
interview he had sought a meeting with U.S. President Barack
Obama but had not received a response.
Relations between the two countries disintegrated in 2008
when the Bolivian leader expelled Washington's ambassador,
accusing the United States of conspiring to overthrow his
government, and kicked out the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration.
Asked if Bolivia wanted to restore full relations with the
United States, Morales said: "We have a strong desire for this
to happen."
Bolivia is one of the world's biggest cocaine producers. The
United States says Bolivia's obligation to control illegal
narcotics is key to the countries' relationship.
Local residents chew coca leaves, the main ingredient for
cocaine when processed but which have only a mild stimulant
effect in their natural form. Morales, a former coca farmer, has
overseen a reduction in the coca crop in recent years.
Morales, 55, who frequently expounds fiery anti-capitalist
and anti-American rhetoric, said both countries needed to share
a mutual respect before ambassadors could be reinstated.
Diplomatic relations were first established in 1848.
"The ministry of foreign affairs has asked for a meeting
between presidents, but there has been no response," he said.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington
was always seeking ways to improve the bilateral relationship,
but added: "I don't have any updates ... with respect to the
restoration of diplomatic relations."
FOURTH TERM?
Morales' folksy charm and prudent spending of Bolivia's
natural gas bonanza helped him win a third term in a landslide
election victory in October. Some political allies are urging he
run again in 2019, a move that would require constitutional
reform.
"It seems there are more 'Evistas' than 'Masistas,'" said
Morales, referring to people who support him over his party, the
Movement Toward Socialism (MAS). Morales, who has no clear
anointed successor, declined to say if he would run again.
"We have many leaders. What is lacking is confidence in a
brother or a sister. This requires time."
Bolivia's economy has tripled in size since Morales came to
power in 2006, largely driven by a boom in natural gas export
revenue which he has used to finance welfare programs and cut
poverty.
Even so, Morales said the recent collapse in oil prices
would not derail his brand of 'indigenous socialism'.
"It affects us, but it will not knock us down."
Morales gave his interview in Santa Cruz, a city of ornate
colonial architecture and industrial warehouses, on the second
day of a visit by Pope Francis to Bolivia amid a thawing of
frosty relations between the Catholic Church and the government.
The president in 2008 denounced the Catholic Church as an
"instrument of domination" and a year later the church was
stripped of its official status in a referendum which declared
Bolivia a secular state.
During the interview in the presidential hangar of a small
Santa Cruz airport, Morales said he had been raised Catholic but
that the church's criticisms of his government, including
accusations he wielded an autocratic style of leadership, had
eroded trust in the church.
"This kind of message wears you down," he said.
However, Morales said that in the Argentine-born Pope
Francis he now had an ally championing many of the same causes.
"We agree on issues like capitalism, the rights of Mother
Earth, the distribution of wealth," he said, expressing
confidence the detente would continue.
The pontiff praised Bolivia's social reforms to spread
wealth and urged the world not to view prosperity as material
wealth, an interpretation he said only bred conflict.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington;
Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish and Matthew
Lewis)