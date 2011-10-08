* Spain's TR wins bid over Samsung Engineering
* Bolivia is top natgas exporter in South America
LA PAZ Oct 7 Spanish oil engineering company
Tecnicas Reunidas on Friday won a $499 million contract
to build a natural gas processing plant in southeastern Bolivia,
state energy company YPFB said.
Tecnicas Reunidas won the contract over Samsung Engineering
, Bolivia's YPFB said in a statement, adding that
firms from Brazil, Europe and Asia also competed in the bid.
"Tecnicas Reunidas has won the engineering and will provide
the construction for the liquid separation plant of Gran Chaco,"
Carlos Villegas, head of YPFB said at an event to close the
bidding process in the eastern city of Santa Cruz.
Bolivia has the second-largest natural gas reserves in South
America after Venezuela, and is the top exporter in the region,
supplying about 40.0 million cubic metres a day to Brazil and
Argentina.
The plant, located in Bolivia's Chaco region near the border
with Argentina, will process up to 32 million cubic metres of
natural gas a day to extract thousands of tonnes per day of
liquefied petroleum gas, natural gasoline and ethane.
Remaining dry gas, most of it methane, will be pumped into
Argentina at a volume that could rise to 27 million cubic metres
per day by 2020 from an average 7.4 million cubic meters per day
now. The plant is expected to be functional by the first half of
2014, YPFB said.
Leftist President Evo Morales nationalized the Andean
country's natural gas industry in 2006, increasing taxes on
foreign energy companies, including Brazil's Petrobras
, Spain's Repsol and France's Total
.
(Reporting by Carlos Quiroga; Writing by Luis Andres Henao;
Editing by Daniel Magnowski)