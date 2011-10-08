* Spain's TR wins bid over Samsung Engineering

* Bolivia is top natgas exporter in South America

LA PAZ Oct 7 Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas on Friday won a $499 million contract to build a natural gas processing plant in southeastern Bolivia, state energy company YPFB said.

Tecnicas Reunidas won the contract over Samsung Engineering , Bolivia's YPFB said in a statement, adding that firms from Brazil, Europe and Asia also competed in the bid.

"Tecnicas Reunidas has won the engineering and will provide the construction for the liquid separation plant of Gran Chaco," Carlos Villegas, head of YPFB said at an event to close the bidding process in the eastern city of Santa Cruz.

Bolivia has the second-largest natural gas reserves in South America after Venezuela, and is the top exporter in the region, supplying about 40.0 million cubic metres a day to Brazil and Argentina.

The plant, located in Bolivia's Chaco region near the border with Argentina, will process up to 32 million cubic metres of natural gas a day to extract thousands of tonnes per day of liquefied petroleum gas, natural gasoline and ethane.

Remaining dry gas, most of it methane, will be pumped into Argentina at a volume that could rise to 27 million cubic metres per day by 2020 from an average 7.4 million cubic meters per day now. The plant is expected to be functional by the first half of 2014, YPFB said.

Leftist President Evo Morales nationalized the Andean country's natural gas industry in 2006, increasing taxes on foreign energy companies, including Brazil's Petrobras , Spain's Repsol and France's Total . (Reporting by Carlos Quiroga; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)